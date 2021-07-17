Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Cap of $10.12 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $83.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

