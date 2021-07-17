Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $956,862.32 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $956,862.32 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

