Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading Down 8.3% This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $24.52 or 0.00076923 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $455.37 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,873.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.69 or 0.01385756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00389231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 148.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

