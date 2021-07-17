Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $659.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $659.09 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $37.63 or 0.00118633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00298746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00156028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

