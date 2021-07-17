Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $64,142.16 and approximately $538.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.