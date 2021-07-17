BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $10,714.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00298539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00117834 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00157351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.