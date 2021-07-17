BitDegree (BDG) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $609,631.93 and approximately $76.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00825960 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

