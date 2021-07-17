BitDegree Market Capitalization Tops $588,911.58 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. BitDegree has a market cap of $588,911.58 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.28 or 0.00791563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

