Bitgear (GEAR) One Day Volume Hits $53,692.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $735,508.73 and approximately $53,692.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

