BitGreen Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $6,129.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00034561 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00235136 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00034085 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

