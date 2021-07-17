Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Cap of $13.18 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Bithao has a market cap of $13.18 million and $2.65 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars.

