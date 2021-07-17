BitTorrent (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.43 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $152.43 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002841 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.