Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $80.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $314.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $378.06 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

