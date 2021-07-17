BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,156,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

