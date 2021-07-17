BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $815,320.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

