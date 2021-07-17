BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $815,320.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
