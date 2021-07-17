BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $394,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

