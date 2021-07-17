BLink Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. BLink has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $7,101.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, "Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. "

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars.

