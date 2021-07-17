Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $397,247.99 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $397,247.99 and approximately $560.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.07 or 0.00822486 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

