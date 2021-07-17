Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $351,304.75 and $1,132.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

