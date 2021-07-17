Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $510,784.98 and $106.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

