BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $36.16 million and $40,444.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00799962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

