Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,333.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $33,333.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

