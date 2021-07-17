Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256,568 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Boise Cascade worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $48.70 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

