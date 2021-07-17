BonFi Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BonFi has a market capitalization of $799,964.88 and $84,163.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00829726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

