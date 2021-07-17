BonusCloud Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $38,727.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.