BOOM Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $102,197.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.