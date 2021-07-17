Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00021135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $399,808.01 and $630.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00102733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,621.24 or 1.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

