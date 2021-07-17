Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $100,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

