Bottos Market Capitalization Tops $635,652.06 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $635,652.06 and approximately $17,700.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

