Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $216,535.25 and approximately $53,523.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

