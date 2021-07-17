Brian J. Sereda Sells 21,570 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PFSweb by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

