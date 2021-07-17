Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLIN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

