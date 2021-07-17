British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LON BLND opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Insiders have purchased 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

