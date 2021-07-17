Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.27 on Friday, hitting $468.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,671. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

