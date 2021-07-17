Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock worth $225,795,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.