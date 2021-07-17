Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,347,743. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.