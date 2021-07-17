Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $314.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

