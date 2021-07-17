Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. US Ecology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 161,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

