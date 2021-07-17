Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $671.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

