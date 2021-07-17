Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 487,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,250. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,173,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,677,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

