Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 619,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

