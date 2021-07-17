Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. BCE reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $20.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

