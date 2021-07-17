Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

