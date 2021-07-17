Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. RPM International reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

