Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.49 Million

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce sales of $66.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.97 million and the lowest is $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $279.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $292.62 million to $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.