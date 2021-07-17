Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of THC stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

