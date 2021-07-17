Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $123.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

USPH stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

