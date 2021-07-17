Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.75. XPO Logistics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 2,179,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.