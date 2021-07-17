Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.