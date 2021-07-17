Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

